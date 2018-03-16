France national team boss Didier Deschamps has admitted that Paul Pogba is in a “complicated period” of form but is confident the Manchester United midfielder will soon be at his best.

‘Paul is Paul’ – Deschamps backs Man Utd star Pogba to come out of ‘complicated period’

Deschamps named Pogba in a 24-match squad for friendlies against Colombia and Russia, despite the midfielder drawing criticism for his cameo midweek performance versus Sevilla in the Champions League at club level.

The coach says, however, that it is natural for players to go through such periods.

“In September or October, Antoine Griezmann was questioned, then Kylian Mbappe was said to be in a hole,” he said.

“Paul is Paul. He’s in a more complicated period, yes. It’s been a long time since he had one but I know what he’s capable of doing.

“Sometimes he can be in a bit more difficulty, but that does not change what I think about him.

MORE:

Pep would make United as good as Man City – Wright

| Ben Yedder earns maiden France selection after stunning Pogba and Man Utd

| Keane: 'Schoolboy' Pogba isn't Man Utd's only problem

| 'Sulky' Pogba slammed by Ince and Sanchez accused of making Man Utd 'worse'



“The players, whoever they are, cannot have a totally linear course and always be on top.”

After being overlooked for Marouane Fellaini in midweek, Pogba will hope to earn a start at club level on Saturday, when Manchester United face Brighton in an FA Cup quarter-final.