NFL free agency rumors: Panthers, DT Dontari Poe agree to 3-year deal

Sporting News
Sporting News /

The Panthers have agreed to a three-year deal with two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Dontari Poe, according to multiple reports.

Carolina earlier this week lost athletic run-stuffing, blocker-occupying Star Lotulelei and will spend as much as $30 million on Poe to replace him, NFL Network reported.



Poe, 27, played with the Falcons in 2017 on a one-year deal, recording 2 1/2 sacks and 23 tackles. He spent the previous five seasons with the Chiefs, earning Pro Bowl selections in 2013 and '14 and recording 13 sacks and 156 tackles in his time in K.C.

He has been remarkably durable, starting 92 of 94 games regular-season games.

