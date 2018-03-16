NFL: Vikings sign Cousins to record contract

The Minnesota Vikings have signed quarterback Kirk Cousins to the richest contract in NFL history.

Cousins, having been allowed to hit the open market by the Washington Redskins, has put pen to paper on a reported three-year, $84million contract.

The deal sees Cousins leapfrog Jimmy Garoppolo, who signed a five-year, $137.5million contract with the San Francisco 49ers last month, as the highest-paid player in the NFL.

In what is viewed as a groundbreaking contract, Cousins' $84m is fully guaranteed, while ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the deal contains a further $6m in incentives that could take its total value to $90million.

Cousins has been in Minnesota over the past couple of days visiting with the Vikings. On Wednesday he and wife Julie met with general manager Rick Spielman, team president Mark Wilf and coach Mike Zimmer as well as some Vikings players, who made the effort to entice him to join the team.

With the announcement of his signing coming 24 hours later, the pitch clearly worked, and Cousins now becomes the starter for a Vikings team that reached the NFC Championship Game last season.

All three of the quarterbacks Minnesota had on the roster in 2017 have left for pastures new. Case Keenum, who led them to within a game of the Super Bowl, signed for the Denver Broncos, while Sam Bradford and Teddy Bridgewater are expected to join the Arizona Cardinals and New York Jets respectively.

Trevor Siemian is set to be Cousins' backup after the Vikings traded for the former Broncos' quarterback.

Cousins was drafted by the Redskins in 2012 and became their starter in 2015. He has thrown for at least 4,000 yards and 25 touchdowns in three straight seasons.