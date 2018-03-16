Predators' Calle Jarnkrok to miss rest of season with upper-body injury

Predators forward Calle Jarnkrok will miss the remainder of the regular season with an upper-body injury, the team announced Thursday.

Jarnkrok suffered the injury in the third period of Tuesday's 3-1 win against Winnipeg when he endured a hard check from Jets forward Andrew Copp.



Here's the hit by Andrew Copp that injured Calle Jarnkrok. pic.twitter.com/fj4Df3LmEH

— Evan Sporer (@ev_sporer) March 15, 2018



Jarnkrok, 26, has 16 goals and 35 points through 68 games this season.

With the playoffs slated to begin April 11, the Predators have 13 games remaining and sit in first place in the Central Division.