Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy offers to pay for improved school protection in Stillwater

Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy has offered to foot the bill for improved protection in Stillwater schools, according to a video originally appearing on NewsOK.com.

Gundy on Wednesday attended a Stillwater Public Schools Board of Education meeting, asking board members whether they had a plan in place for an active shooter situation. Gundy, who has two children in the school system, addressed the board a month after the latest U.S. mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.

"We have protection in our banks, in the airport, in a jewelry store," Gundy told board members. "But we don't have protection in our schools. We can replace all those things, but we can’t replace our kids."

Gundy said he'd defer to the board to come up with a formal plan, but suggested asking retired police officers or military personnel to contribute to protecting schools. He even offered to pay for any costs incurred amid an impending teachers strike in the state of Oklahoma.

"I’m willing to do whatever. I’ll do whatever it takes to get it started," Gundy said. "I know these things take time. I don't think we have time. I'm saying, like, fast. Like two weeks. Like yesterday.

"I would like to see this put in place, and until we can factor in a budget for the next year, I'm willing to foot the bill for the rest of the school year if we can protect our kids," he continued. "That's how important the little ones are to me."