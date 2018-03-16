Ligue 1: Meunier hints at PSG exit

Thomas Meunier would be open to leaving Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season after struggling for regular first-team football with the Ligue 1 leaders.

Meunier hints at PSG exit

The arrival of Dani Alves in July saw Meunier fall down the pecking order at the Parc des Princes, the full-back only starting 16 games in all competitions.

Wednesday's clash with Angers saw the 26-year-old fail to make Unai Emery's squad and has led to the Belgium international expressing his frustrations.

"For the moment, I have not had any contact with the management or the coach," he told Canal Plus when asked about his situation.

"I think we will wait until the end of the season to clarify things and see what their plans are for me.

"I'm no longer 18, I'm at an age when I need to play to assert myself in a team."

Meunier has previously been linked with a move to Manchester United in the Premier League.