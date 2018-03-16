The Raiders made a move to improve their running game Thursday, agreeing to sign Doug Martin to a one-year deal, according to NFL.com.

NFL free agency rumors: Raiders agree to terms with RB Doug Martin

Martin, a former first-round pick, met with new Raiders head coach Jon Gruden earlier this offseason and Gruden came away impressed.

MORE:

Doug Martin released by Buccaneers



Martin broke out as a rookie in 2012, rushing for 1,454 yards and 11 touchdowns. He then struggled for two seasons before eclipsing 1,400 yards again in 2015. But suspension and injuries have hindered Martin over the last two seasons.

The Raiders signed Marshawn Lynch out of retirement last year, but they were always expected to look elsewhere this season. Martin will have competition from Deandre Washington, who was drafted by the Raiders in 2016.