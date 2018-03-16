Fantasy Baseball Sleepers: Catcher
Finding sleepers is important at every position in fantasy baseball, but if you can find a good one at catcher, you're really ahead of the game. Really, if you can find any good catchers you're ahead of the game, but getting a productive, cheap catcher is huge.
Because of the demands of the position, it's tough to find a catcher than plays every day and steadily produces in even three categories. Standards must be lowered for this position if you're looking in the value bin, and the following sleeper picks represent that. All have flaws/worries, but they also have positive attributes that can allow them to contribute at above-average levels, especially relative to their draft positions.
1
Welington Castillo, White Sox
Castillo hit a career-high 20 HRs in only 96 games with Baltimore last year, and even with a slight downgrade in home park, he could easily do it again this year in Chicago. His batting average is more of a wild card, as high BABIPs the past two seasons have seen it rise from .237 in both 2014 and '15 to .264 in '16 and .282 last year. Either way, Castillo figures to be a good source of HRs and RBIs, and if he can continue to hit the ball hard, he should have a solid average to go along with it.
2
Austin Barnes, Dodgers
Barnes is currently listed atop the Dodgers depth chart at catcher, and even if he shares time with Yasmani Grandal, he should still get his fair share of plate appearances. Notice we didn't say "at-bats" -- that's because Barnes walked at a 14.9-percent clip last year. That helped him to a .408 OBP, and with double-digit homer power plus the ability to steal double-digit bases, Barnes is a rare, if unspectacular, producer at a thin position.
3
Chris Iannetta, Rockies
Iannetta is coming off the second-best offensive season of his career and returning to the place where he had the best season of his career. To be fair, that best season was all the way back in 2008, but it's still reasonable to believe the almost-35-year-old backstop can produce good offensive numbers in Colorado. If nothing else, Iannetta is a great streaming option vs. lefties (career .256/.382/.472 line against LHPs).
4
Jorge Alfaro, Phillies
Alfaro impressed in his 29-game call-up last season, posting a .318/.360/.514 line. Now slated for regular duty behind the dish, the 24-year-old backstop has some upside. He also carries major bust potential because his low BB-rate and high K-rate, but his 15-20 HRs is a reasonable expectation. If he can post another BABIP, he could hit for an acceptable average, too. The Phillies cozy home ballpark and improving lineup helps Alfaro's outlook.
5
Alex Avila, Diamondbacks
Avila's sky-high BB-rate gives him much more value in OBP leagues, but even if his unsustainable .382 BABIP from last year takes a tumble, he can still have standard league value. Now in Arizona, Avila will have the benefit of playing in a great hitters park (even with the new humidor), so his power and average numbers could see a nice increase. He's an old, "boring" veteran, but he's still being undervalued in most drafts.
6
Chance Sisco, Orioles
Sisco hit .333/.455/.778 in his 10-game call-up last year, and for his minor league career, he has a .311/.390/.426 line. Playing time is a concern, but if Sisco becomes a regular, he could be the rare catcher that provides a good average with a decent amount of pop given his home park.
7
Francisco Mejia, Indians
Mejia is one of the top prospects in baseball, and even though he'll start the year in Triple-A, he could get called up relatively early in the season. Once he Mejia is up, it's fair to expect him to hit. He has a career .293/.349/.447 line in the minors despite still being only 22.