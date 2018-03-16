Coyotes coach Rick Tocchet, granted a leave of absence Monday to deal with a family illness, was back with the team Thursday after losing his mother to brain cancer the day before. Norma Tocchet was 93.



Coyotes coach Rick Tocchet's mother passes away So happy you’re back, Coach. pic.twitter.com/igusWsyfOO

— Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) March 15, 2018



"Family comes first," Coyotes GM John Chayka said in announcing his coach's absence earlier in the week. "Our thoughts and prayers are with Toc as he deals with this personal matter. It's important that he takes the time to be there with his family."

Arizona (23-35-11), last in the Pacific Division in its first year under Tocchet, faces the Predators on Thursday night.

Assistant coach John MacLean led the team in Tocchet's absence.