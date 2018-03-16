Colin Kaepernick seen practicing in Houston

News

Tigers open AFL with tough win over Blues
Sporting News
Sporting News /

Colin Kaepernick was spotted working out in the Houston area as the NFL new year kicks off.

Even though he was shrouded with security, a video by Yahoo's Charles Robinson emerged of the free agent quarterback doing drills and throwing passes




It's unclear why Kaepernick was in Houston for the workout, but the report stated no NFL teams were on site. Yahoo reached out to the Texans, and a source with the team said the Texans had no clue Kaepernick, who went unsigned all of last season, was in town.

