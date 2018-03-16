Colin Kaepernick seen practicing in Houston

Colin Kaepernick was spotted working out in the Houston area as the NFL new year kicks off.

Even though he was shrouded with security, a video by Yahoo's Charles Robinson emerged of the free agent quarterback doing drills and throwing passes



So guess which former #NFL player went through a 90-minute throwing workout on a private Houston area practice field this morning?



Colin Kaepernick.



Despite having to duck security, I was able to view the whole workout. He looked good. I’ll have a little something on it soon. pic.twitter.com/gIcbvF1iaD

— Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) March 15, 2018









It's unclear why Kaepernick was in Houston for the workout, but the report stated no NFL teams were on site. Yahoo reached out to the Texans, and a source with the team said the Texans had no clue Kaepernick, who went unsigned all of last season, was in town.