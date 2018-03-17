News

March Madness 2018: Rhode Island's bench shined in win vs. Oklahoma

Rhode Island (7) took down Oklahoma (10) 83-28 in the first game of the 2018 NCAA Tournament. Hello, March Madness.

March Madness fans are loving Rhode Island's bench vs. Oklahoma

March Madness fans are loving Rhode Island's bench vs. Oklahoma

Even though Rhode Island was a higher seed, its win felt like an upset due to the nature of the two programs. Rhode Island is a fun team to root for, as evidenced by their exciting bench which had fun celebrations all throughout the game.

MARCH MADNESS 2018: Live NCAA Tournament updates, highlights, scores

Rhode Island led most of the second half, and had fun doing so. Just look at this player reacting to a travel call:



As Rhode Island continued to keep it close vs. the Sooners, the players continued to have fun. Like this player who kept celebrating 3-pointers by dancing on his back.




The game eventually went into overtime, tied 69-69. And the fun continued into OT even as the stakes grew higher.



Rhode Island faces Duke next after the Blue Devils (2) took care of Iona (15) 89-67.

