Golf: In-form Woods in contention at Arnold Palmer Invitational

Tiger Woods continued his stellar form on Thursday by firing a four-under 68 in the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Starting on the back nine, Woods finished his opening round with six birdies and a double-bogey at Bay Hill.

The 14-time major champion made birdie on all four par fives, marking the first time he has birdied all par fives in a round on the PGA Tour since the 2015 Players Championship.

He also rebounded nicely from a messy double-bogey on the par-four third, birdieing three of his next four holes following that setback.

Woods drained a magnificent 71-foot birdie putt at the seventh to take the lead, but was replaced by Jimmy Walker - who eagled 18 to sign for a five-under 67.

Woods, winner of the Arnold Palmer Invitational on eight occasions, finished his first round tied for second with Patrick Reed.

The American duo also shared second spot at the Valspar Championship, which was won by Justin Rose last week.

Justin Rose was four over through six, but made a brilliant recovery to card a three-under 69.