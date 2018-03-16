Basketball talk can wait when Tiger Woods is doing awesome things on the golf course. At least, that's the case for Roy Williams.

Roy Williams opens NCAA tournament press conference with Tiger Woods update

The North Carolina coach started his NCAA Tournament press conference with a very important update from the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Arnold Palmer Invitational: Tiger Woods shoots 4-under 68 in Round 1

"My opening statement is Tiger Woods just birdied a hole," said Williams. "So he's the sole leader now at 4-under par through 16 holes. That's all I got."

UNC faces the Lipscomb Bisons in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at 2:45pm.