News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Tigers open AFL with tough win over Blues
Tigers open season with tough win over Blues

Roy Williams opens NCAA Tournament press conference with Tiger Woods update

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Basketball talk can wait when Tiger Woods is doing awesome things on the golf course. At least, that's the case for Roy Williams.

Roy Williams opens NCAA tournament press conference with Tiger Woods update

Roy Williams opens NCAA tournament press conference with Tiger Woods update

The North Carolina coach started his NCAA Tournament press conference with a very important update from the Arnold Palmer Invitational.



Arnold Palmer Invitational: Tiger Woods shoots 4-under 68 in Round 1

"My opening statement is Tiger Woods just birdied a hole," said Williams. "So he's the sole leader now at 4-under par through 16 holes. That's all I got."



UNC faces the Lipscomb Bisons in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at 2:45pm.

Back To Top