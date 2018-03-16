Tiger Woods continued his stellar form Thursday by firing a 4-under 68 in Round 1 of the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Arnold Palmer Invitational: Tiger Woods shoots 4-under 68 in Round 1

Starting on the back nine, Woods played alongside Hideki Matsuyama (-2) and Jason Day (+1). Woods finished his round with six birdies and a double-bogey. He has won eight times at Bay Hill — site of this week's event and longtime home to the tournament's late namesake.

Woods made birdie on all four par 5s in Round 1, marking the first time he has birdied all par 5s in a round on the PGA Tour since Round 2 of the 2015 Players Championship. He also rebounded nicely from a messy double-bogey on the par-4 third, birdieing three of his next four holes following the blunder.

Woods finished his first round tied for second with Patrick Reed. The two also tied for second last week at the Valspar Championship.

"I feel way more comfortable in the tournament setting," Woods said. "It's taken a little bit of time in terms of tournament rounds under my belt to be able to get into this position and I've got my tournament feels now, which is nice. That was only going to come with time and with patience and just playing golf tournaments."

Jimmy Walker grabbed the early Round 1 lead with a 5-under 67 when he holed out for eagle on the par-4 18th.

"I'll take that every day, all day," Walker said after his round. "It looks good to me. It felt good. There were a lot of irons off the tee, just kind of playing the golf course fairly safe. I wasn't pushing it today, like I said, just kind of playing to corners and trying to hit some greens. I thought I hit a few shots kind of close there towards the end and got that one on the last."