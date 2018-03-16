Tanking season is in full effect, and I’m sure many of you have seen the effect it has had on NBA DFS. Tonight, we have a nine-game daily fantasy basketball slate that features a plethora of tanking teams, including the Hawks, Knicks, Bulls and Grizzlies. There are also a number of relatively high total games with the Hornets-Hawks, Pelicans-Spurs, Cavs-Blazers, and Clippers-Rockets games all featuring totals of 219 points or higher.

Tonight's NBA DFS Picks: Top values for DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy basketball contests

Finally, there are plenty of great options if you want to spend up with LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Nikola Jokic, and Damian Lillard all in action tonight.

Don't forget to give me a follow on Twitter (@DFSBenj) for more NFL, MLB and PGA daily fantasy content, as I'm always taking questions on there. If you're looking for even more insight into the DFS world, RotoQL University has you covered. You'll learn strategies, bankroll management, contest selection, and how to put together winning lineups to take your daily fantasy game to the next level.

MORE DFS: SN DFS | Lineup Builder

NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel, DraftKings values for Thursday, March 15

Nicolas Batum, SG/SF, Hornets @ Hawks (DK: $7,800, FD: $7,800)

Batum has flat out been crushing it over the past few weeks and is still in play in tournaments despite his deserved rise in price. He has posted back-to-back games with over 50 fantasy points and has done it by stuffing the stat sheet in a number of different ways. The matchup tonight with the Hawks is also excellent. Not only does the game have a high total at 219 points, but the Hawks also look even worse defensively after the loss of Kent Bazemore.

Joe Ingles, SG/SF, Jazz vs. Suns (DK: $6,400, FD: $6,600)

Similar to Batum, Ingles has absolutely smashed over the past few weeks. He has exceeded value in five straight games and tonight gets one of the best possible matchups against the Suns at home. Ingles is locked into a 30-plus minute role even in blowouts like the Jazz had their last time out against the Pistons. No one has been playing Ingles, and I doubt that changes tonight on a nine-game slate, so you’ll likely be able to grab him at very low ownership.

Fred VanVleet, PG/SG, Raptors @ Pacers (DK: $4,400, FD: $4,600)

VanVleet has become a crucial player off the bench for Raptors and has seen his minutes stay steady in the 25-30 range. Night in and night out he makes for a solid cash game option with his steady floor and 30-plus point ceiling. He has played well against the Pacers in two games this season, scoring 35 and 27 fantasy points, respectively. He is just too cheap at $4,600 on FanDuel and $4,400 on DraftKings.

Marco Belinelli, SG/SF, 76ers @ Knicks (DK: $3,500, FD: $3,700)

Belinelli makes for a decent option if you’re looking for a cheap value play in cash games. He has played over 25 minutes in four straight games and should see those type of minutes regardless if the Sixers blow out the tanking Knicks, which is pretty likely going by the current -9.5 point spread. Belinelli doesn’t offer much of a ceiling, but there aren’t a ton of players under $4,000 that you can pencil in for 25-30 minutes in a great matchup on this slate.