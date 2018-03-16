The Packers signed tight end Jimmy Graham on Wednesday, a move that was met with mixed reactions amid the team's decision to release wide receiver Jordy Nelson after 10 seasons.

Jimmy Graham must unlock efficiency at tight end for Packers, Aaron Rodgers

Nelson was a preferred target for Aaron Rodgers and a fan favorite. Green Bay's recent luck with free-agent tight ends such as Jared Cook, Lance Kendricks and Martellus Bennett didn't go according to plan. This is the first free agency cycle for general manager Brian Gutekunst. All of that must be taken into account.

None of it will matter if Rodgers establishes an efficient connection with his new tight end, something that has been missing from Green Bay's offense for the last four years, and, quite honestly, from Graham's game. That's going to be the key for this move.

Look at the production from tight ends in Green Bay during Rodgers' 10 years as starter:

YEAR TARGETS REC YARDS TD 2008 79 56 614 6 2009 136 99 1376 10 2010 78 57 673 5 2011 104 64 841 9 2012 115 77 938 5 2013 96 63 642 5 2014 76 49 548 5 2015 90 62 541 8 2016 103 64 683 3 2017 92 65 496 2

Green Bay tight ends in that time frame averaged 96.9 targets, 66.6 catches, 735.2 yards and 5.8 TDs per season. In the last four seasons, however, those numbers have dropped to 90.3 targets, 60 catches, 567 yards and 4.5 TDs. Most Packers fans can tell you the reason why.

Green Bay hasn't found an adequate replacement since Jermichael Finley was injured in 2013. That shows in the overall production; from 2009-12 the Packers were 47-17 in the regular season and won a Super Bowl in 2010 while Rodgers was playing at an all-time level.

Now, check out Green Bay's leading tight end by receiving yards the last 10 seasons:

NAME TARGETS REC YARDS TD Donald Lee 50 39 303 5 Jermichael Finley 72 55 676 5 Jermichael Finley 26 21 301 1 Jermichael Finley 92 55 767 8 Jermichael Finley 87 61 667 2 Andrew Quarless 53 32 312 2 Andrew Quarless 46 29 323 3 Richard Rodgers 85 58 510 8 Jared Cook 47 30 271 2 Martellus Bennett 38 24 233 0

Finley put up numbers, but the production wasn't necessarily efficient. Green Bay's leading tight end averages 67.8 targets and 40.4 catches per season, a catch percentage of 67.8 percent. The leading tight end averaged 436.3 yards and 3.6 TDs.

Graham, meanwhile, is coming off three seasons with Seattle in which he averaged 88.3 targets, 56.7 catches — a catch percentage of 64.2 percent — with 682.3 yards and six TDs per season. The production is there, but it's not necessarily efficient by the standards Graham set as Drew Brees' go-to guy in New Orleans.

Still, Graham caught 10 TDs last season. Rodgers hasn't had a 10-TD tight end in Green Bay. Nelson was the scorer in those last four years, a stretch in which he had 41 TDs for the Packers. Without Nelson, Graham has to be that guy; a 10-TD tight end who will be more efficient than Green Bay's previous tight ends, including Finley.

Finley's line in that stretch from 2009-12? He averaged 69.3 targets, 48 catches — a catch percentage of 69.2 percent — with 602.7 yards and four TDs. It's not off the charts, but it opened up the offense for other receivers.

Graham needs to be better than that. Rodgers needs to make it happen.

A more efficient connection with the tight end could bring out some of the production from that stretch in 2009-12, and offensive coordinator Joe Philbin is back to help make that happen, especially after the high-visibility moves the new GM made.

Feelings can be mixed right now. If Rodgers and Graham find the connection, the results won't be mixed later.