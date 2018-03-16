Diamonds welcome netball pressure: Bassett

Australian netball captain Caitlin Bassett says the Diamonds are embracing the favourites tag ahead of the Commonwealth Games.

The No.1-ranked team enter the tournament on the Gold Coast, perfectly placed to capture consecutive golds for the first time since 2002.

There was heartbreak the last time a Games were held in Australia, missing out on gold to New Zealand 12 years ago in Melbourne.

Bassett said the Diamonds were honoured to be the hunted on the back of their January Quad Series domination.

"Pressure is a privilege, I think Billie Jean King said, and it's something we really pride ourselves on," Bassett said.

"A Commonwealth Games is like nothing you've ever experienced ... and having that target on our back really adds that accountability to our team.

"We set the bar high for ourselves and gold is definitely what we're aiming for but it's a marathon - not a sprint - and every game is going to be challenging."

Even though Australia have a fierce rivalry with New Zealand, the Diamonds look to that country in another sport.

"We look to the All Blacks (rugby world champions) for inspiration. The way they go about things is second to none," Bassett said.

"They're a high-performing team and world class and their success over a long period of time is definitely something we want to emulate.

"While New Zealand have been our deepest darkest enemy, I think it's good to look at what they (All Blacks) have done and better that ourselves."

The Diamonds have been training this week in Canberra and will play a second practice match on Friday against the West Coast Fever.