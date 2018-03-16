News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Tigers open AFL with tough win over Blues
Tigers open season with tough win over Blues

Sports court upholds four-year ban for Polish weightlifter Zielinski

Reuters
Reuters /

ZURICH (Reuters) - The Switzerland-based Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Thursday confirmed a four-year period of ineligibility for Tomasz Zielinski, a Polish weightlifter who tested positive for a banned substance two years ago.

Sports court upholds four-year ban for Polish weightlifter Zielinski

Sports court upholds four-year ban for Polish weightlifter Zielinski

Zielinski, who won a bronze medal at the 2012 London Olympics, was given a four-year ban after testing positive for 19-Norandrosterone during a doping control during the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.
CAS rejected Zielinski's appeal, deciding "it could not conclude otherwise than that the athlete had committed the anti-doping rule violation intentionally. Furthermore, the Panel did not find any reasons to reduce the four-year period of ineligibility".

(Reporting by John Miller, editing by John Revill)

Back To Top