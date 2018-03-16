ZURICH (Reuters) - The Switzerland-based Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Thursday confirmed a four-year period of ineligibility for Tomasz Zielinski, a Polish weightlifter who tested positive for a banned substance two years ago.

Sports court upholds four-year ban for Polish weightlifter Zielinski

Zielinski, who won a bronze medal at the 2012 London Olympics, was given a four-year ban after testing positive for 19-Norandrosterone during a doping control during the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

CAS rejected Zielinski's appeal, deciding "it could not conclude otherwise than that the athlete had committed the anti-doping rule violation intentionally. Furthermore, the Panel did not find any reasons to reduce the four-year period of ineligibility".



(Reporting by John Miller, editing by John Revill)