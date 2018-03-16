Dolphins acquire C Daniel Kilgore from 49ers after Mike Pouncey asks for release

The Dolphins may be unrecognizable next season as they continue transforming their roster.

With Jarvis Landry and Ndamukong Suh already out the door this offseason, center Mike Pouncey looks like he'll be the next to go.



Dolphins center Mike Pouncey has requested his release and Miami is expected to grant it today, per source.

Without yet confirming they would grant Pouncey his request, as ESPN reported, the Dolphins did as much by acquiring center Daniel Kilgore from the 49ers on Thursday afternoon.

A three-time Pro Bowl player, Pouncey was selected 15th overall by Miami in the 2011 NFL Draft. Pouncey, 28, has two years remaining on a five-year, $44.75 million deal.

Kilgore, 30, originally was selected by the 49ers in the fifth round (163rd overall) of the 2011 NFL Draft. He has appeared in 74 regular-season games (39 starts) and six postseason contests during his seven-year career, including starts in each of his last 32 regular-season games played.