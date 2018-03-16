Ronald Gasser was sentenced to 30 years in prison for the shooting death of former NFL running back Joe McKnight, the Jefferson Parish District Attorney announced Thursday.

Joe McKnight's killer sentenced to 30 years in prison

Gasser, 56, was convicted of manslaughter in January after a jury found him guilty of shooting McKnight three times with a .40-caliber semi-automatic handgun on Dec. 1, 2016 in the Terrytown suburb of New Orleans.

He originally was facing second-degree murder charges.

Authorities say Gasser followed McKnight after he allegedly cut Gasser off in traffic. Once McKnight stopped, he got out of his car and approached Gasser's vehicle and Gasser shot him. He initially was detained but not formally arrested until four days later on Dec. 5, a delay that prompted protests in the parish.

According to TMZ Sports, McKnight's mother, Jennifer, gave a statement before the sentencing.

"That day, you didn't have to do that. That didn't have to happen. It hurts. It's going to hurt a long time," she said.

Michelle Quick, the mother of McKnight's 8-year-old son, also gave a victim's statement at Gasser's sentencing.

"It will be my life's mission to make sure my son, Jaiden, doesn't grow up with hate for you," she said "Not because you don't deserve it, but because he should not have hate in his heart."