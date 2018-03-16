As NFL free agency officially begins and teams grab every available quarterback off the market, one notable free-agent quarterback keeps going largely unrecognized as "available."

NFL quarterback market is anybody but Colin Kaepernick — again

A few observers here and there point out that, along with the likes of Josh McCown and AJ McCarron, teams could also sign ex-49er Colin Kaepernick, who was a free agent at this time last year, too. For the most part, though, his name goes unmentioned.



I can think of one. https://t.co/jCTB2nvboS

— mike freeman (@mikefreemanNFL) March 14, 2018



No one should expect Kaepernick to get a call, though, for the same reasons (good and bad, right and wrong, true and false) that kept him out of the NFL in 2017, and for another that wasn't a factor last offseason. Kaepernick’s collusion grievance against the league, filed in October, is still in play.

NFL FREE AGENCY:

Winners, losers of open market

Yahoo! Sports reported last month that Kaepernick’s attorneys had requested depositions from several owners, team and league executives and even commissioner Roger Goodell’s wife, Jane. With discovery still going on, no timetable is set for when the arbitrator can hear the case.

It's not impossible or impermissible for a team to sign or even negotiate with Kaepernick while the grievance is in play … but it’s impractical and unlikely. Kaepernick could receive damages — lost salary from last season and, conceivably, this season — if he wins the case.

Legal issues or not, though, teams are acting exactly the same this offseason as last year with Kaepernick; signing, almost literally, any and every player who has ever taken a snap, as starters and backups, for eight-figure salaries and league minimums.

As long as they’re not the quarterback who kneeled or sat in protest during the national anthem of every game during the 2016 season.

The state of quarterbacking has not changed in a year, and for the most part, the list of players teams would rather acquire than Kaepernick hasn't, either.

— Sam Bradford, who only played the first two games of last season for the Vikings before sitting the last 14 with left knee problems, signed for $20 million with the Cardinals.

— Mike Glennon, who lasted four games as the Bears starter last year after arriving as a free agent, signed with the Cardinals as Bradford’s backup.

— McCarron, who won a grievance with the Bengals to become an unrestricted free agent, signed with the Bills for $6.8 million guaranteed. He has three regular-season and one postseason start in four NFL seasons.

— Josh McCown, who turns 39 in July, signed for $10 million to return to the Jets. Teddy Bridgewater, who missed all but one game in the last two seasons after his severe knee injury in 2016, joined him on the Jets for $5 million guaranteed.

— Ryan Fitzpatrick, who started three games replacing the injured Jameis Winston last season, re-signed with the Buccaneers for $3.3 million.

— Tom Savage, who played for four seasons in Houston and was 2-7 as a starter, signed with the Saints to back up Drew Brees.

— Chase Daniel, who was Brees’s backup in New Orleans last season and has attempted three passes for three teams in the past three years, signed with the Bears for $7 million guaranteed.

NFL FREE AGENCY:

Grading all notable signings, trades

Also, besides the aforementioned potential return to the Dolphins, Chad Henne, a backup in Jacksonville the last six seasons, reportedly will visit the Titans about their backup job.

On the trade market, Trevor Siemian, made expendable when the Broncos signed Case Keenum from the Vikings, was packaged to the Vikings for draft picks, presumably to be Kirk Cousins’ backup. Still on the Broncos' depth chart are Brock Osweiler and Paxton Lynch.

Kaepernick, 30, last played a regular-season game on January 1, 2017.