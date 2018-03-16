NFL free agency rumors: Raiders sign Jordy Nelson to 2-year deal

News

Rabada sensationally cleared to play third Test
Sporting News
Jordy Nelson didn't have to wait long to find a new team.

Nelson was released by the Packers earlier this week in advance of Green Bay signing tight end Jimmy Graham. Nelson, 32, received interest from a number of teams, and it appears he's close to signing a new deal.

According to NFL.com, Nelson and the Raiders agreed to a two-year deal worth $15 million.

Nelson has racked up 550 receptions for 7,848 yards and 69 touchdowns in nine NFL seasons — all with the Packers. Despite injury concerns, he can still be deployed as a No. 2 wide receiver.

The Raiders are also expected to release Michael Crabtree in a corresponding move.


