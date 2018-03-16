Arsenal star Ramsey requires 'small procedure' in blow to Wales

Aaron Ramsey has been left out of Ryan Giggs' first Wales squad so the Arsenal midfielder can undergo a "small procedure".

Ramsey has reportedly been managing a hamstring injury that he sustained before the Carabao Cup final against Manchester City on February 25.

The 27-year-old featured in the Gunners' Premier League loss to City and the first leg of their Europa League last-16 tie with AC Milan, scoring the second in a 2-0 win.

Giggs expects Ramsey to feature in the second leg with Milan on Thursday, but he will then treatment that has ruled him out of the China Cup.

"We've been in discussions with Arsenal and Aaron," Giggs told a media conference on Thursday.

"He's got a small procedure, it's the ideal time in the break to get it done. He'll be in the squad for AC Milan.

"It's a good time to get this done. It's a blow because he's a quality player but it's the best thing for the future for Aaron."

While Ramsey misses out, Gareth Bale is part of Giggs' first squad for the tournament that sees Wales face China on March 22, with Uruguay and the Czech Republic the other nations in action.

"You want your best players and Gareth is a tremendous player," added the manager. "He's someone who lights up the pitch whenever he's on it.

"You want your best players to travel. He's got a game just like most of the players at the weekend so we're constantly monitoring the players injury wise.

"There's been a few players who have picked up knocks this week so it's about constantly monitoring players and fingers crossed everyone's on the plane."

There is no place for Hal Robson-Kanu, though, with Giggs instead handing a first call-up to Preston North End forward Billy Bodin.

Danny Ward is not among the goalkeepers due to "administrative problems with the passport and his visa", while Ashley Williams will retain the captaincy.

Wales squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Michael Crowe (Ipswich Town), Wayne Hennessey (Crystal Palace), Chris Maxwell (Preston North End)

Defenders: Ethan Ampadu (Chelsea), James Chester (Aston Villa), Ben Davies (Tottenham), Chris Gunter (Reading), Declan John (Rangers), Tom Lockyer (Bristol Rovers), Christopher Mepham (Brentford), Connor Roberts (Swansea City), Neil Taylor (Aston Villa), Ashley Williams (Everton)

Midfielders: Joe Allen (Stoke City), Lee Evans (Wigan Athletic), Ryan Hedges (Barnsley), Andy King (Swansea City), Joe Ledley (Derby County), Marley Watkins (Norwich City)

Forwards: Gareth Bale (Real Madrid), Billy Bodin (Preston North End), Tom Bradshaw (Barnsley), Tom Lawrence (Derby County), Harry Wilson (Hull City), Ben Woodburn (Liverpool), Sam Vokes (Burnley).