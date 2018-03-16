News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Tigers open AFL with tough win over Blues
Tigers open season with tough win over Blues

Kawhi Leonard injury update: Spurs star ruled out Thursday against Pelicans

Sporting News
Sporting News /

It's looking more and more like a lost season for Spurs star Kawhi Leonard.

Kawhi Leonard injury update: Spurs star ruled out Thursday against Pelicans

Kawhi Leonard injury update: Spurs star ruled out Thursday against Pelicans

The All-Star small forward has played in just nine games this season while dealing with a quad injury, and he has already been ruled inactive for Thursday night's game against the Pelicans.



The Spurs were originally targeting Thursday's game as a potential return date for Leonard, but reports circulated Wednesday claiming he no longer would be able to suit up against New Orleans.

San Antonio (38-30) has dropped five of its last seven games, falling to ninth in the Western Conference standings.

With the regular season ending, and a matchup against either the Rockets or Warriors looming in the first round of the playoffs — if they even get in— the Spurs may be better off resting Leonard for the remainder of the season.

Back To Top