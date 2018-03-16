Kawhi Leonard injury update: Spurs star ruled out Thursday against Pelicans

It's looking more and more like a lost season for Spurs star Kawhi Leonard.

The All-Star small forward has played in just nine games this season while dealing with a quad injury, and he has already been ruled inactive for Thursday night's game against the Pelicans.



The Spurs were originally targeting Thursday's game as a potential return date for Leonard, but reports circulated Wednesday claiming he no longer would be able to suit up against New Orleans.

San Antonio (38-30) has dropped five of its last seven games, falling to ninth in the Western Conference standings.

With the regular season ending, and a matchup against either the Rockets or Warriors looming in the first round of the playoffs — if they even get in— the Spurs may be better off resting Leonard for the remainder of the season.