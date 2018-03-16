News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Tigers open AFL with tough win over Blues
Tigers open season with tough win over Blues

Woods off to strong start in Arnold Palmer Invitational

Omnisport
Omnisport /

Tiger Woods got off to a strong start to take an early share of the lead in the Arnold Palmer Invitational on Thursday.

Woods off to strong start in Arnold Palmer Invitational

Woods off to strong start in Arnold Palmer Invitational

After finishing runner-up to Paul Casey at the Valspar Championship last week, Woods maintained his impressive form with a three-under 33 on his opening nine at Bay Hill Golf Club,

Woods started his first round on the back nine and birdied two of his first four holes.

The 14-time major champion added another birdie on the par-five 16th, and made it through his first nine holes without a bogey.

Woods, an eight-time winner at this event, has not won on the PGA Tour since 2013 and last week marked his first top-10 finish since 2015.

When Woods made the turn, he was tied atop the leaderboard with Billy Hurley III.

Back To Top