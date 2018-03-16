Tiger Woods got off to a strong start to take an early share of the lead in the Arnold Palmer Invitational on Thursday.

Woods off to strong start in Arnold Palmer Invitational

After finishing runner-up to Paul Casey at the Valspar Championship last week, Woods maintained his impressive form with a three-under 33 on his opening nine at Bay Hill Golf Club,

Woods started his first round on the back nine and birdied two of his first four holes.

The 14-time major champion added another birdie on the par-five 16th, and made it through his first nine holes without a bogey.

Woods, an eight-time winner at this event, has not won on the PGA Tour since 2013 and last week marked his first top-10 finish since 2015.

When Woods made the turn, he was tied atop the leaderboard with Billy Hurley III.