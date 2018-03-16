Arnold Palmer Invitational: Tiger Woods off to hot start, grabs early lead

Tiger Woods got off to a hot start Thursday at the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill Golf Club in Orlando.

After finishing tied for second last week at the Valspar, Woods continued his hot form with a 3-under 33 on his opening nine to grab an early share of the lead. Woods started his day on the back nine, quickly recording birdies on two of his first four holes.

He then added another birdie on the par-5 16th and made it through his first nine without a bogey.



He's walking them in.



Tiger is tied for the lead and -3 thru 7. pic.twitter.com/rgejomFh4p

— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 15, 2018



Woods, an eight-time winner at this event, has not won on the PGA Tour since 2013. Last week marked his first top-10 finish since 2015.

When Woods made the turn, he was tied atop the leaderboard with Billy Hurley III.