ESPN's John Skipper resigned over cocaine extortion plot

Former ESPN President John Skipper said he resigned from his role at the sports network because of an attempted cocaine extortion plot, according to comments he made in an exclusive interview with The Hollywood Reporter .

The 62-year-old, who was with ESPN for 27 years, said he used cocaine for years (but never at work) and had always been careful about who he purchased it from.

In December 2017, Skipper said he decided to purchase cocaine from a new source.

"I wasn't careful this time," said Skipper. "They threatened me, and I understood immediately that threat put me and my family at risk, and this exposure would put my professional life at risk as well. I foreclosed that possibility by disclosing the details to my family, and then when I discussed it with Bob, he and I agreed that I had placed the company in an untenable position and as a result, I should resign."

Skipper detailed his cocaine use in the interivew.

"At ESPN I did not use at work, nor with anyone at work, or with anyone I did business with," Skipper said. "I never allowed it to interfere with my work, other than a missed plane and a few canceled morning appointments. I’ve never been a daily user. My use over the past two decades has, in fact, been quite infrequent. I judge that I did a very good job and that it did not get in the way of my work. I worked hard, I worked smart. I worked all the time."

Skipper resigned on December 18, 2017.

"That’s the only day that I cried," said Skipper. "I cried because I realized the profundity of what I’d done to myself, to my family, and that I’d given up the best job in sports on the planet."