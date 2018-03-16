Thiago to only miss 'a few days' of training

Thiago Alcantara will only miss a "few days" of Bayern Munich training after injuring his left foot during Wednesday's Champions League victory over Besiktas.

The Spain international has struggled with injuries and when he limped out of the last-16 second leg in Istanbul it was feared he could be set for more time on the sidelines.

Thiago scored the opening goal in Bayern's 3-1 victory over Besiktas, a win that saw them progress to the quarter-finals 8-1 on aggregate.

Coach Jupp Heynckes was optimistic about Thiago's injury after the match and examinations by Bayern's doctor found no significant damage.

A Bayern statement read: "Thiago Alcantara is facing a short spell on the sidelines after stretching the tendons in the sole of his left foot during Bayern's Champions League round of 16 return away to Besiktas on Wednesday.

"The Spain international will sit out training for a few days."

Bayern next play on Sunday, when the Bundesliga leaders travel to RB Leipzig.