Clyde Drexler named Big3 commissioner

The Big3 added another major name Thursday, announcing the hiring of Clyde Drexler as the new commissioner of the 3-on-3 league.

The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame member signed a three-year deal to replace Roger Mason Jr., who was fired earlier this week after being accused of corruption.

“Clyde is a consummate professional, revered businessman, and indisputably one of the greatest players to ever play the game of basketball,” league co-founders Jeff Kwatinetz and Ice Cube said in a statement. “We were thrilled to have his early support as a coach for our inaugural season, and couldn’t be more pleased to welcome him to the executive team as BIG3 commissioner.”

In a statement released to the Washington Post this week, Mason accused Kwatinetz of "a malicious, defamatory campaign of disparaging me in an attempt to prevent me from the performance of contractual duties and responsibilities.”

That came in response to a TMZ report that said Mason was fired for cause over his ties to Qatari investors in the league who ended up being sued by the Big3. The letter to league employees obtained by TMZ said Mason refused to cooperate with the Big3 in that suit.

Drexler, who coached in the league in its inaugural season, was a 10-time NBA All-Star and won a title with the Rockets in 1995.

The Big3 will feature a host of retired NBA players in its second season, including Metta World Peace, Amar'e Stoudemire, Glen "Big Baby" Davis, Nate Robinson and Baron Davis.