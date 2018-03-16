Henderson for Toner the only change for Grand Slam-chasing Ireland

Iain Henderson replaces Devin Toner in Ireland's sole change as they go in search of the Six Nations Grand Slam against England on Saturday.

Ireland's win over Scotland last weekend, combined with England's loss in Paris, means Joe Schmidt's side are already assured of the title ahead of the St Patrick's Day clash at Twickenham.

Eddie Jones' team were denied a second successive Grand Slam in 2017 by going down to defeat in Dublin, and the hosts will hope to turn the tables this time around.

Lock Henderson missed Ireland's victory over Wales at the end of February with a hamstring problem, but returned to the bench for last Saturday's 28-8 triumph against Scotland.

And Schmidt has decided the Ulster second row is worthy of a place in the starting XV with Toner dropping to the bench.

Ireland: Rob Kearney, Keith Earls, Garry Ringrose, Bundee Aki, Jacob Stockdale, Jonathan Sexton, Conor Murray; Cian Healy, Rory Best (captain), Tadhg Furlong, James Ryan, Iain Henderson, Peter O'Mahony, Dan Leavy, CJ Stander.

Substitutes: Sean Cronin, Jack McGrath, Andrew Porter, Devin Toner, Jordi Murphy, Kieran Marmion, Joey Carbery, Jordan Larmour.