SN source: Pitt meets with Tom Crean about head coaching position

Former Indiana coach Tom Crean has spoken with the Pitt administration about the Panthers’ head coaching position vacated when the school dismissed Kevin Stallings after two seasons.

A source close to the search told Sporting News the two parties spoke about the job this week.

Crean has been working as a studio and game analyst for ESPN since the Hoosiers made a coaching change following the 2016-17 season. He worked at Pitt for one season under Ralph Willard and helped the Panthers build a strong recruiting class before moving on to join Tom Izzo as an assistant coach at Michigan State. Crean’s wife, Joani, is a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh and his father-in-law, Jack Harbaugh, was a football assistant coach under Mike Gottfried in 1987-88.

Crean led Marquette to the 2003 Final Four, five NCAA Tournament appearances in a seven-year span and to three consecutive seasons of double-figure conference victories after the Golden Eagles joined the Big East in 2005-06. He then left for Indiana in 2008.

Crean rebuilt Indiana after starting his first season with no returning scholarship players and won Big Ten regular-season championships in 2013 and 2016. He recruited first-round NBA Draft picks Victor Oladipo, Cody Zeller, OG Anunoby and Noah Vonleh. And he took the Hoosiers to the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 three times. He has a career record of 356-231 and has coached in 11 NCAAs. He was named the conference coach of the year in Conference USA and the Big Ten.

Crean has lived in Florida since departing Indiana following the 2016-17 season and has gotten excellent reviews for his work on ESPN.

He is expected to draw interest from a number of major-conference schools with job openings.