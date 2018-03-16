Super Cup 2018: ATK v Chennai City - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview

ATK and Chennai City FC will come face-to-face in their Super Cup 2018 qualifier clash to be played the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, on Friday evening.

Game ATK v Chennai City Date Friday, March 16 Time 8:00 PM IST (GMT +5:30)

TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM

The Star Sports Network have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the Super Cup. The games will be telecast with the option of English and/or Hindi commentary over their bouquet of television as well as digital platforms.

India (English) TV channel Online streams Star Sports 2/HD Hotstar and Jio TV

TEAM NEWS

ATK:

Injured: Eugeneson Lyngdoh

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Key Players: Robbie Keane, Sibongakonke Mbatha



CHENNAI CITY:

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Key Players: Michael Soosairaj, Jean-Michel Joachim



GAME PREVIEW

In the initial 10 games in the league stage of the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) season under Teddy Sheringham, ATK garnered just three wins until a 3-0 loss against FC Pune City saw Ashley Westwood take charge. However, it only went worse for the Saurav Ganguly co-owned outfit as they went winless for the next seven games.

A disappointing campaign was brought to an end by a win over NorthEast United with Robbie Keane being in a player-manager role as he scored the winner to prevent the two-time ISL champions from finishing with the wooden spoon.

In fact, the Irishman also went to the extent of admitting that he would like to play a different style of football for the Super Cup while praising his defence for keeping a clean sheet after eight games.

Expect 20-year-old Sibongakonke Mbatha to be used more expansively by Keane despite the South African attacker joining the team as late as in February. Players such as Nallapan Mohanraj, Darren Caldeira and Komal Thatal who haven't gotten much playing time in the ISL could be handed some game time.

Chennai City FC will have a telling disadvantage in the Super Cup with only three seasoned foreigners in Veniamin Shumeiko, Dong-Hyeon Kim and Jean-Michel Joachim available for selection. They bowed out of the I-League with a win over Minerva Punjab that forced the title race to be decided on the final matchday.

The I-League side had no choice but to release the injured Slovenian goalkeeper Uros Poljanec and are also without the services of Serbian forward Aleksandar Rakic who scored twice in five games, while players like Israilov Amirov and Lucky Kelechukwa had already fallen out of favour during the course of the season.

Indian players such as Michael Soosairaj, Sinivasan Pandiyan and Edvin Vanspaul have been relatively consistent in attack for the Southerners. Dharmaraj Ravanan is expected to start alongside Shumeiko in the heart of the defence. Joachim is the club's top scorer with just five goals, though the Frenchman is their best bet to bag the goals.

Can ATK ease their season's woes or will Chennai City hand them yet another defeat?