Mumbai City FC face Indian Arrows in their Indian Super Cup qualifier game on Friday at the Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar.

Game Mumbai City FC v Indian Arrows Date Friday, March 16 Time 5:00 PM IST (GMT +5:30)

TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM

Super Cup 2018: Mumbai City FC v Indian Arrows - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview

The Star Sports Network have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the ISL. The games will be telecast with the option of English and/or Hindi commentary over their bouquet of television as well as digital platforms.

India (English) TV channel Online streams Star Sports 1/HD Hotstar and Jio TV

TEAM NEWS

MUMBAI CITY FC:

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Key Players: Achille Emana, Everton Santos.



Indian Arrows:

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Key Players: Rahim Ali, Rahul Kannoly, Armajit Singh.

GAME PREVIEW

Mumbai City FC lock horns against AIFF's developmental side Indian Arrows in the third qualifier of the Super Cup 2018 on Friday in Bhubaneswar. Alexandre Guimaraes' side, who finished seventh in the season 4 of the Indian Super League (ISL), will be eyeing a win against the colts and book their berth in the final round of the tournament.

It has been a disappointing season for the Islanders who finished at the top of the ISL 2016 league stage. Guimaraes failed to replicate his magic as the Mumbai based side finished seventh.

Without a doubt, Mumbai City will eye the Super Cup as an opportunity to redeem themselves and end the season on a high. If they beat Indian Arrows tomorrow, they face Kolkata giants East Bengal in the round of 16 on April 5.

As per the rules of registering just six foreign players, Mumbai have released star striker Thiagos Santos and defender Gerson Vieira. They have Marcio Rozario and Lucian Goian in the backline, Raja Jorda and Everton Santos upfront and Achille Emana in the midfield.

Indian Arrows finished at the rock-bottom position in I-League this season with just 15 points from 18 matches. But for a team whose average age is 17, it was a great achievement to pick up four wins in the league.

Luis Norton de Matos' world cuppers played a good brand of football and fought with the big boys of Indian football neck to neck. If I-League was there first major challenge, the Super Cup will be even more exciting for the youngsters who now come face to face against the ISL sides.

Arrows were jolted a by a couple of injuries to Boris Singh and Edmund Lalrindika in their second last match of the I-League against Aizawl FC. But the players are fit now and are ready to start tomorrow.

While Mumbai are clear favourites to win the tie, we expect a stern fight from the India colts. Can the youngsters create a major upset and make it to the final round of the competition?