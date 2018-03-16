Liverpool can win the Champions League, says Sadio Mane

Sadio Mane is ‘convinced’ that Liverpool can win the Champions League title this season.

Jurgen Klopp’s men thrashed Porto 5-0 on aggregate in the round of 16 to qualify for the quarterfinals of the competition. And the 25-year-old who registered a hat-trick in Portugal is optimistic that the Reds can go as far as lifting the trophy for the first time since 2005.

“There are almost only top clubs left in the race," Mane told Liverpool Echo.

"We are all aware that if you want to become a champion you must be champions.

“We've got the quality to beat every team in the world. And we'll try exactly that.

"Why should Liverpool not be on top in 2018? We want to win the Champions League. I am convinced we can do it for the first time since 2005."

The former Southampton player has netted 14 goals and contributed six assists this season in 32 appearances, forging a good partnership with Egypt's Mohamed Salah and Brazil forward Roberto Firmino.

