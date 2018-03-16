. The AFC Cup 2018 witnessed some exciting clashes in the ASEAN Zone on matchday four. Here is a look at what transpired this week:

AFC Cup 2018: Group Stage Matchday Four Review: ASEAN Zone

GROUP F :

Home United 6-0 Boeung Ket FC (Ishak 37' Ui-young 44' Hameed 55' Kumar 72', 83' Shafiq 87')

Home United inflicted a 6-0 defeat on Cambodia's Boeung Ket FC on Wednesday to eliminate them from the AFC Cup.

The home team were on top right from the outset and took the lead in the 37th minute when Shahril Ishak headed home Izzdin Shafiq’s free-kick. Just before half-time, Ishak sent a cross in for Song Ui-young who diverted it past the keeper to make it 2-0. In the 55th minute, Ishak seized on a backpass before squaring for Faritz Hameed to tap into an empty net.

It got worse for the Cambodian team as Anumanthan Kumar smashed home from close range in the 72nd minute. 11 minutes later, Anumanthan netted a fierce shot from 25 yards while Izzdin scored from a free-kick with three minutes left to seal the result.

Home United now have seven points from four games and are three points off leaders Ceres Negros.

Shan United 0-1 Ceres Negros (Marañon 14')

Ceres Negros continued their unbeaten start to the tournament with a 1-0 win over Myanmar's Shan United on Wednesday.

The visitors started the game well and took the lead as early as in the 14th minute. Win Hein Phyo handled the ball in the box and Spanish striker Bienvenido Maranon dispatched the spotkick with ease.

They continued their dominance throughout the game as Home United struggled to create any chance of note and ended up being eliminated.

GROUP G:

Global Cebu 2-1 Yangon United (Roberts 79' Rufo 90+5' - Maung 90')

Philippines' Global Cebu kept their hopes of qualifying from the group alive by beating Yangon United 2-1 in a dramatic game.

The first half remained goalless but the match came to life in the final 15 minutes. First, Global took the lead in the 79th minute when Del Rosario’s free-kick from the right was headed home by Darryl Roberts.

However, Yangon United equalised in the 90th minute Maung Maung Lwin dived low to head Kyi Lin's cross in. But there was a further twist as Global struck the winner in the fifth minute of injury time. Rufo Sanchez was fouled by Kekere Moukailou in the box and the Spaniard converted the penalty with ease to hand Global their first points of the season and pull them to within five points off Yangon at the top.

Thanh Hoa 0-0 Bali United

Vietnam's FLC Thanh Hoa played out a goalless draw against Indonesia's Bali United.

Both teams had chances in the opening half but poor finishing meant an opening goal just did not materialise. Edward Ofare should have fired Thanh Hoa into the lead shortly after the restart but volleyed his shot straight at the keeper. Bali United also forced some chances but the game would end in a stalemate.

Thanh Hoa are third in the group with four points while Bali United have five.

GROUP H:

Persija Jakarta 1-0 Song Lam Nghe An (Adisson 90+3')

Indonesia's Persija Jakarta drew level with Vietnam's Song Lam Nghe An at the top of Group H with a 1-0 win on Wednesday.

In what was a game of few clear-cut chances, both teams struggled to assert themselves despite a vociferous crowd making for a brilliant atmosphere.

Persija slowly grew into the game and started dominating the opposition and striker Marko Simic went close on a couple of occasions. In dramatic fashion, Persija got the winner when Addison volleyed home a superb effort from the right side of the area in the third minute of added time.

Johor Darul Ta’zim 2-1 Tampines Rovers (Rasid 13' Hazwan 79' - Amri 45')

Singapore's Tampines Rovers' chances of qualifying from Group H came to an end after Malaysia's Johor Darul Ta'zim beat them 2-1 away.

Safawi Rasid had given Johor the lead in the 13th minute when he rifled in a piledriver from distance. Tampines did get an equaliser in the 45th minute when La’Vere Corbin-Ong handled the ball. Khairul Amri converted the penalty with glee.

However, Johor would have the last laugh as Ahmad Hazwan clipped home a first-time finish after being played in by Natxo Insa. Johor are also tied on top of the group with seven points.