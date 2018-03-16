More than a month after Super Bowl 52, Malcolm Butler still doesn't have closure.

Malcolm Butler says he never got a reason for Super Bowl 52 benching

After agreeing to a deal with the Titans this week, the former Patriots cornerback opened up about his controversial benching and said he never got a reason for why he didn't play in the Super Bowl against the Eagles.

“I never got a reason,” Butler told the Boston Herald. "I feel like this was the reason: I got kind of sick. I went to the hospital. They probably thought I was kind of late on the game plan; I wasn’t as locked in as I should be and could have been a matchup deal. It could have been anything. But Bill Belichick has been doing this for a very long time.

"He took a veteran out of Super Bowl XLIX (against the Seahawks) and put in a first-year rookie, and that turned out right, so you could never question his decision. It didn’t work out right (against the Eagles). It didn’t work out the best for me or him or the New England Patriots. But I can say he won more than he lost, so it is what it is. I always have love for New England, Bill Belichick, Mr. Kraft, all those guys. Life just goes on.”

While Butler hasn't spoken with Patriots coach Bill Belichick since the Super Bowl, he has no hard feelings toward his former team.

“I’ll always have love for New England,” Butler said. “From the custodians to Belichick, all the way to Mr. Kraft, I love those guys, my teammates. I like everything about New England, especially the fans. Those fans, they really had love for me and they still do. I will always remember where I came from, and I never could forget.”

Butler said the Patriots "gave up on me" in an emotional confession after the game but later issued a statement thanking the organization and disputing rumors about why he didn't play.