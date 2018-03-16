Ronaldo returns for Portugal friendlies

Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to Portugal's squad for the upcoming friendlies against Egypt and Netherlands.

The Real Madrid superstar was rested from the European champions' last selection in November.

However, the captain and record goalscorer is part of the 25-man group, while Ricardo Quaresma also returns to the party, but fellow veteran Pepe misses out with a fractured toe and Nani is omitted.

Striker Andre Silva keeps his place despite a difficult first season at AC Milan that has seen him score just one Serie A goal, but Monaco's in-form forward Rony Lopes failed to earn a call-up from Fernando Santos.

"We try to make the group resemble the selection with who we go to the World Cup as much as possible," said Santos.

"I keep an eye on about 40 players, but they have to do more than just play well, they also have to adapt to our philosophy.

"The players who were with us in November and not now are still in the picture for the World Cup."

Portugal squad: Beto (Goztepe), Anthony Lopes (Lyon), Rui Patricio (Sporting CP); Bruno Alves (Rangers), Joao Cancelo (Inter), Fabio Coentrao (Sporting CP), Ruben Dias (Benfica) Jose Fonte (Dalian Yifang), Raphael Guerreiro (Dortmund), Rolando (Marseille), Cedric Soares (Southampton); William Carvalho (Sporting CP), Bruno Fernandes (Sporting), Manuel Fernandes (Lokomotiv), Andre Gomes (Barcelona), Joao Mario (West Ham), Joao Moutinho (Monaco), Ruben Neves (Wolves), Adrien Silva (Leicester), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City); Goncalo Guedes (Valencia), Gelson Martins (Sporting), Ricardo Quaresma (Besiktas), Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid), Andre Silva (AC Milan)