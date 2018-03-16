We have made it through the first four of the 2018 NCAA tournament.

March Madness 2018: Ranking the 64 best teams in the NCAA Tournament

That leaves us 64 teams with the potential to win the national championship.But those teams were not all created equally, obviously. Some have a better shot than others.

MARCH MADNESS LIVE: Scores, updates from Thursday's NCAA Tournament games

This is how it breaks down, in order of likelihood to win it all. That factors in such qualities as offense of an defense of efficiency, game-breaking talent, coaching and, perhaps most important, the draw.

1. Villanova

The Wildcats' defense sometimes feels a bit more fragile than one would expect in a champion. But the road to any title in this sport starts with players, and they have two of the absolute best this season, Jalen Brunson and Mikal Bridges.

2. Duke

The defense he remains untrustworthy, even with the recent improvement. North Carolina showed us that. And point guard play is as much of an issue as the defense. But in a field that lacks genuine greatness, this team is overwhelming talent will be problematic for anyone.

3. Michigan State

The Spartans have managed to be efficient on both offense and defense, while rarely fielding their preferred lineups. They need to keep their best players on the floor more, because their players are better than most.

4. North Carolina

The defending champs aren't what they were last year, or even the year before, but they've got the college games best winter playing point guard, Joe Barry, and plenty of bodies to throw at any problems that might arise.

5. Arizona

It's daunting that the Wildcats are being asked to defeat both Kentucky and Virginia merely to get to the elite eight. And the defense is inexplicably meek. But they still have Deandre Ayton.

6. Kansas

There is a fragility to the Jayhawks, not so much physically but competitively, that hasn't been common among Bill Self's teams. But the Jayhawks seemed to be empowered by the drive for a 14 consecutive conference championship, and they were certainly deepened by having to operate in the big 12 tournament without their starting center.

7. Xavier

The Musketeers earned themselves this top seed by dominating teams of the sort they will in the early rounds. But can they beat the kind of teams you must to win a championship?

8. Virginia

There's no doubt the Cavaliers would be higher on this list, probably number two, or if not for the injury to DeAndre Hunter. It's so difficult to bounce back from such a major lineup alteration at this late stage. But Tony Bennett, one of the deans great coaches, is a good guy to have on that job.

9. Michigan

The development of a first-rate defense during the seasons last two months has made UM doubly difficult to play against.

10. Kentucky

If John Calipari gets this team anywhere near the Final Four, what will his critics say then?

11. Gonzaga

It's easy to forget about the Zags, unless you're stuck having to play against them.

12. Purdue

No team in the conference seemed as likely to benefit from the Big Ten's extended layoff as the Boilermakers. They spent much of February looking exhausted. March now brings them a fresh start.

13. Cincinnati

Can the Bearcats score enough to win it all?

14. Tennessee

The Vols-Bearcats matchup has to happen in the Sweet 16 just so we can see if there's a survivor.

15. Wichita State

The Shockers have won 25 games and went 14-4 in the first campaign in the American. Losers of two of their last three, do they have anything left in the tank to make an NCAA Tournament run?

16. West Virginia. Mountaineers senior Jevon Carter is good enough on defense to smother any opponent's point guard into submission.

17. Texas Tech

The Red Raiders were once vying for a No. 1 seed until a four-game skid late in the season derailed those chances. With a flatout star in senior Keenan Evans and the Big 12's stingiest defense, they have to be disrespected.

18. Texas A&M

What if they wake up this week and decide they want to be a team again?

19. Miami

The Hurricanes won their last four games in regular-season ACC play, but couldn't avoide being partnered with North Carolina to open the league tournament. Given their draw in the South Region, a second-straight Sweet 16 run might not be too far-fetched.

20. Auburn

Another team that would have had a better shot were it not for injury.

21. Clemson

And another still.

22. Ohio State

How crazy would it be for a team that lost to Penn State three times to reach the Sweet 16? It just might happen.

23. Alabama

There's not a lot of reasons to recommend the Tide, but they do have Collin Sexton.

24. Arkansas

Don't mind the Hogs. All they've done is win 23 games, including a 4-2 mark against ranked teams.

25. NC State

The Wolfpack have one of the brightest young coaches in America in Kevin Keatts and the ACC's leading assist-man in Markelle Johnson. That combination alone could when them a game or two.

26. Florida

Gators guard Chris Chiozza is one of college basketball hidden gems. Enjoy him as much as you can, as long as you can.

27. Houston

The Cougars' run to the American tournament final was no fluke. Kelvin Sampson's guys could be some disruptors in the Big Dance.

28. Seton Hall

Pirates senior guard and leading scorer Desi Rodriguez is trying to play through an ankle injury, but without him 100 percent. It's hard to place any hope in otherwise talented, battle-ready squad.

29. Rhode Island

There's always a mid-major or two pollsters, whether warranted or not, put a lot of stock into. Here's one.

30. Nevada

See above commentary.

31. Missouri

Kudos to Cuonzo Martin for getting the Tigers to tournament, but this team will likely be remembers for what it could've been had freshman Michael Porter been healthy all season.

32. Kansas State

Second in the Big 12 in field-goal percentage and scoring defense, the Wildcats have found a formula to be competitive against anyone.

33. Creighton

Bluejays guard Marcus Foster will be the best player in Charlotte this weekend. Whether or not Creighton leaves the Queen City with any wins, rests on his shoulders.

34. TCU

Some think the Horned Frogs were overseeded, but the Horned Frogs can't prove their detractors wrong if they look more like the team that started the season 12-0 than the one that began Big 12 play 2-5.

35. Texas

It's the third year of coach Shaka Smart's tenure and the Longhorns are a game above .500 during that span. Now, would be as good as any to see them win an NCAA Tournament game.

36. Virginia Tech

Buzz Williams' Hokies are in the midst of their third-straight 20-plus win season and have logged victories against Virginia, Duke, Clemson and North Carolina. Hope springs eternal in Blacksburgh.

37. Providence

38. Saint Bonaventure. Rhode Island was ranked most of the season and Davidson won the A-10, but, after beating UCLA in the First Four, the Bonnies have just as good a shot to reach the round of 32 as their conference foes.

39. Butler. The Bulldogs have wins against Creighton, Providence, Villanova and Ohio State this season. So, it wouldn't be a shocker if they pull off a 10-7 upset against Arkansas.

40. Loyola-Chicago

The Ramblers took over preeminence in the Missouri Valley Conference upon Wichita State's departure. We'll see if they can replicate their success in the NCAA Tournament.

41. Florida State

A Florida State team that lacks the star power of former standouts Jonathan Isaac (Magic) and Dwayne Bacon (Hornets) and finished 9-9 in ACC play could beat Mizzou in the first round, but don't expect much more out the Seminoles.

42. San Diego State

Brian Dutcher took over for the legendary Steve Fisher and guided the Aztecs to a conference championship in his first year. Regardless of how things turn out for them, they have to like the direction the program is headed.

43. South Dakota State

The possibility of Jackrabbits big man dominating Ohio State's Keita Bates-Diop in the post has many taking SDSU as a popular 12-5 upset.

44. New Mexico State

The Lobos beat Miami, Illinois and lost to USC by five in non-conference play. Clemson has been game since losing standout Donte Grantham earlier this season but we'd still expect a close one in the first round.

45. Davidson

The A-10 tourney title was nice, but Stephen Curry isn't walking through that door. That's who Davidson might need to knock a red-hot Kentucky team.

46. Oklahoma

After losing eight of their last 10, the Sooners probably shouldn't be in the tournament, let alone a No. 10 seed.

47. Syracuse

A questionable addition to the Field of 68, the Orangemen showed their worthy knocking off Arizona State in the First Four. Tyus Batlle and company will give TCU all it can handle.

48. Murray State

The Racers have won 13 in a row, but their 156th-ranked schedule simply hasn't prepared them to face a team such as West Virginia.

49. Buffalo

Buffalo coach Nate Oates will likely lead a high-major Division I program, if he so chooses. Barring a mini-miracle against Arizona, his team will learn what it's like to get beaten by one.

50. Marshall

A one-point win against Western Kentucky in the Conference-USA earned the Thundering Herd its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 1987. They're playing with house money at this point.

51. Bucknell

The Bison have won 18 of their last 19. They're a long shot to beat Michigan State, but if they do, we've got dibs on the headline, "Knuck if you Bucknell."

52. Charleston

Grant Riller, Joe Chealey and Jarrell Brantley combine for 54.2 points per game, more than 2/3 of the Cougars' offense. They'll be squarely in Auburn's crosshairs.

53. Stephen F. Austin

SFA beat SE Louisiana 59-55 in the Southland Conference final to advance to the NCAA Tournament. Texas Tech their first-round opponent has beaten Kansas on the road and West Viriginia.

54. UNC-Greensboro

This Spartans team will go down school history as just the first squad to go dancing since the 2001-2002 season. They'll be a footnote in Gonzaga history.

55. Montana

The Grizzlies are know strangers to the NCAA Tournament, having qualified for competition seven times since the 2001-2002 season. So, there won't be any backdown in them when they face Michigan tonight.

56. Wright State

Wright State gives up about 65 points per game while Tennessee, their first-round opponent, allows 66.4 a contest. First one to 70 wins.

57. Lipscomb

The Bisons are making their first trip to the NCAA Tournament in school history by and the selection committee pitted them against North Carolina in Charlotte for their first-round matchup. No good deed goes unpunished.

58. Georgia State

The more camera time head coach Ron Hunter gets, the better it is for America, and D'Marcus Simonds and former Alabama guard Devin Mitchell are the best backcourt you've (likely) never heard of.

59. Iona

Iona welcomed eight new players into the fold for the 2017-18 season and made things work, reach the NCAA Tournament for the third-straight season. Now, all they have to do is beat Duke.

60. Penn

FiveThirtyEight rated the Quakers, who face top-seeded Kansas today, the best No. 16 seed ever. So, they've got that going for them.

61. Cal State Fullerton

Cal State Fullerton won the Big West for the first time in a decade. They'll look to catch No. 2 Purdue slipping in the early game Friday.

62. UMBC

The Retrievers have already provided us with a classic March Madness moment, downin Vermont on a 3-pointer at the buzzer-beater in the America East Conference final. They'll try to make some more magic happen Friday night against No. 1 overall seed Virginia.

63. Texas Southern

Mike Davis' Tigers feature 5-7 sophomore Trae Jefferson, the most exciting little man in the country. TSU also played the toughest non-conference schedule in America. A No. 16 may never beat a No. 1 but then again, that's why they play the games.

64. Radford

An eight-game winning streak will have the Highlanders feeling themselves, but there leading scorer (Ed Polite) averages just 13.5 points per game. They'll have to find a ton of offense to have a chance against Villanova and even that won't be enough.