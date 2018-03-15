News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Tigers open AFL with tough win over Blues
Tigers open season with tough win over Blues

Josh McCown signs new contract with Jets at Chick-fil-A

Sporting News
Sporting News /

A hungry Josh McCown signed his new deal with the New York Jets while he was waiting to get some food at Chick-fil-A.


pic.twitter.com/fy6aNOgQpE

MORE: Josh McCown, Jets agree to 1-year deal

The quarterback signed his contract electronically, which locked him in for another year with the team, for a reported $10 million.

That could buy you a whole bunch of chicken sandwiches.

Back To Top