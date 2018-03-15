Josh McCown signs new contract with Jets at Chick-fil-A

A hungry Josh McCown signed his new deal with the New York Jets while he was waiting to get some food at Chick-fil-A.

pic.twitter.com/fy6aNOgQpE

MORE: Josh McCown, Jets agree to 1-year deal

The quarterback signed his contract electronically, which locked him in for another year with the team, for a reported $10 million.

That could buy you a whole bunch of chicken sandwiches.