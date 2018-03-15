Warren Gatland has recalled Alun Wyn Jones to lead Wales as one of seven changes for their final Six Nations outing at home to France on Saturday.

Jones returns to captain Wales against France

The head coach made 10 alterations to face Italy last time out and has rotated his options once again for the clash in Cardiff.

Dan Biggar comes in for Gareth Anscombe at fly-half, while Jones replaces Bradley Davies at lock. Rob Evans and Ken Owens take over from Nicky Smith and Elliot Dee in the front row and flanker Josh Navidi is given the nod instead of James Davies.

In the backs, Leigh Halfpenny returns at 15 as Liam Williams switches to the wing to take Steff Evans' spot, and Scott Williams is preferred to Owen Watkin in the centres.

A bonus-point win for Wales would secure second place for Gatland's men, who have recorded victories over Scotland and Italy either side of defeats to England and Ireland.

"Saturday is a huge opportunity for us to finish the campaign well, at home in front of our fans," said Gatland.

"France will be coming to Cardiff in good spirits after their victory over England last weekend so it is set to be a huge encounter.

"There have been some tough selection calls, but that is exactly what we want, we want to be in a position where there are selections and decisions to be made and we have had to make some tough ones this weekend.

"We have picked a team and a squad we believe can deliver this weekend against France."

Wales team: Leigh Halfpenny, George North, Scott Williams, Hadleigh Parkes, Liam Williams, Dan Biggar, Gareth Davies; Rob Evans, Ken Owens, Tomas Francis, Cory Hill, Alun Wyn Jones (captain), Justin Tipuric, Josh Navidi, Taulupe Faletau.

Substitutes: Elliot Dee, Nicky Smiths, Samson Lee, Bradley Davies, Aaron Shingler, Aled Davies, Gareth Anscombe, Steff Evans.