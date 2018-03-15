Free-agent quarterback Kirk Cousins and the Vikings brain trust had dinner Wednesday night in Minneapolis. Wined and dined? Check, check. Signed? Not yet, but stay tuned Thursday, GM Rick Spielman said.

NFL free agency rumors: Kirk Cousins wined, dined (signed?) by Vikings

“Had a great visit,” Cousins told reporters (via the Twin Cities Pioneer Press). “Looking forward to (Thursday). Going to be able to see more of the city and the facility. It’s a great organization and my wife and I are thrilled to be here.”

According to multiple reports before his arrival in Minnesota, Cousins is expected to sign a fully guaranteed three-year, $84 million contract that would make him the NFL’s highest-paid player based on average annual salary ($28 million per year).

Wednesday evening, he and his wife, Julie, met over dinner with Spielman, team president Mark Wilf, coach Mike Zimmer and a few Vikings players.

Things must have gone well.

“I think it’s pretty hard not to get done right now,” Spielman told reporters. “So we’ll work though. His agent is flying in (Thursday) morning. We’ll handle the business first thing in the morning while (Cousins is) getting his physical and going on some tours. And hopefully we’ll have a press conference some time (Thursday) afternoon if all goes well.”

That the welcoming dinner was at The Capital Grille has a certain irony. Cousins, 29, played his first six seasons in nation's capital with the Redskins. After becoming the regular starter in 2015, he has thrown for 4,000 or more yards and 25 or more touchdowns in three straight seasons.

Barring an unexpected bump, Cousins will be the Vikings starter. Meantime, as the new league year opened Wednesday, Minnesota acquired Cousins' likely backup, Trevor Siemian, who has been the primary starter the past two seasons for the Broncos — until Case Keenum, who led the Vikings to the NFC championship last season, signed with Denver.