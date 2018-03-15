CONCACAF Champions League Review: America sail into semis, Chivas upstage Sounders

Club America cruised into the CONCACAF Champions League semifinals on Wednesday, while Chivas de Guadalajara also reached the last four by defeating the Seattle Sounders.
Mexican giants America were comfortable 3-1 victors over Tauro in Panama as they sealed a final-four berth.
Henry Martin scored a quick-fire brace early in the first half, while Alejandro Diaz was on target after the break to complete a resounding 7-1 win on aggregate.
America recorded a 4-0 rout in the first leg and they continued where they left off away from home – Martin finishing coolly past Tauro goalkeeper Oscar McFarlane after six minutes.
Martin was at it again 13 minutes later when he squeezed the ball through McFarlane's legs, with Carlos Quintero proving pivotal again.
Diaz headed in a third goal past the hour-mark, though substitute Julio Sanchez managed to pull a goal back for Tauro.
America will face MLS champion Toronto FC for a spot in the final, with the tie getting underway next month.
Fellow Mexican outfit Chivas also advanced to the semis after upstaging the Sounders 3-0.
MLS Cup runner-up Seattle took a 1-0 lead into the return leg in Mexico but they came unstuck across the border.
After a goalless opening 45 minutes, Oswaldo Alanis, Eduardo Lopez and Jose Godinez struck as Chivas claimed a 3-1 victory over two legs.
Chivas will take on the New York Red Bulls in the other semifinal.