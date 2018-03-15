Tina Weirather made it back-to-back FIS World Cup super-G globes as Lara Gut, the only woman who could deny her a successful defence of the crown, crashed out on Thursday.

Gut crashes out to hand Weirather consecutive super-G globes

Weirather came into the meeting in Are boasting a 46-point lead over her rival, meaning a top-three finish would prove enough to claim glory.

As events transpired, the Liechtensteiner could only finish sixth, but her result was rendered irrelevant as Gut fell early in her run to bring an unceremonious end to her title tilt.

Sofia Goggia took victory, topping the timesheets with a run of one minute 7.92 seconds, 0.32secs ahead of Viktoria Rebensburg.

Lindsey Vonn (+0.53s) completed the podium but the day belonged to Weirather, who is unlikely to care that she came home over a second behind Goggia.

The 28-year-old, a bronze medallist in this event at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang last month, finished on 461 points in the super-G standings, 86 clear of Gut, while Anna Veith was 36 further back in third.

In the men's super-G, Kjetil Jansrud had already been crowned champion ahead of the final race of the season, which was won by Vincent Kriechmayr.

The Austrian finished just 0.04s clear of Christof Innerhofer and 0.08s ahead of Aksel Lund Svindal. Jansrud (+0.19s) was sixth and ends the super-G campaign with 400 points, ahead of Kriechmayr (320) and Svindal (274).