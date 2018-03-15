Chelsea have settled a "right to light" dispute with a neighbour that was threatening to delay the redevelopment of Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea settle 'right to light' dispute over Stamford Bridge redevelopment

The Crosthwaites family took out a court injunction last May arguing that the planned expansion to 60,000 seats would block light to their home.

READ MORE: Magical Messi destroys Chelsea

AS IT HAPPENED: Barcelona vs Chelsea

However, the Blues have now reached a compromise, with a spokesperson saying: "Chelsea FC have reached an agreement to settle the ongoing legal proceedings in relation to rights to light.

"The details of the agreement are confidential."

The cost of the redevelopment is reported to be £1billion, and could lead to Chelsea playing away from their home stadium for up to four years.

Chelsea expect to remain at Stamford Bridge until at least the end of the 2019-2020 season.