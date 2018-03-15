Magnificent Macdonald try inspires Dragons comeback

Nene Macdonald's phenomenal try proved the turning point as St George Illawarra Dragons fought back to defeat Cronulla Sharks 20-16 in the NRL on Thursday.

The visitors were 14-0 behind late in the first half at Southern Cross Group Stadium but took inspiration from the winger's sensational mid-air finish in the left corner.

Second-half scores from Tyson Frizell and Euan Aitken, as well as the boot of Gareth Widdop, completed the comeback and even the sin-binning of Jason Nightingale could not prevent the Dragons making it two from two to start the season, while the Sharks are yet to get off the mark.

Playing with the wind in the first half, Cronulla made most of the early running and took a commanding lead as Jayson Bukuya crashed over and Matt Moylan's fine pass allowed Sosaia Feki to score in the left corner, adding to Chad Townsend's initial penalty.

But the play of the game arrived with the interval approaching as Macdonald plucked Widdop's kick out of the air and, despite being forced out by Valentine Holmes, somehow managed to contort his body and dot the ball down just inside the line.

Seemingly buoyed by that remarkable score and with the breeze at their backs in the second period, the Dragons were in the ascendancy and edged in front - Frizell scoring from Ben Hunt's seemingly bungled kick before Widdop fed Aitken to cross on the right.

The Dragons saw Nightingale yellow-carded just after the hour for a professional foul, from which Townsend slotted the penalty to level at 16-16.

It was the Sharks' turn to lose their discipline soon afterwards though, Paul Gallen and Matt Prior each transgressing which allowed Widdop to convert twice from the tee and seal an impressive victory.