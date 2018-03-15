Injured Busquets a doubt for Champions League quarter-final

Sergio Busquets is a doubt for Barcelona's Champions League quarter-final first leg after being ruled out for approximately three weeks with a fractured toe.

The Spain international was injured during the second half of Barca's 3-0 defeat of Chelsea on Wednesday, which sealed a 4-1 aggregate victory in the last 16.

Busquets was replaced by Andre Gomes shortly after the hour mark at Camp Nou and was subsequently sent for tests, with Barca confirming the defensive midfielder has suffered a "fractured phalanx of the fifth toe of his right foot, with a wound".

It means Busquets faces a fitness battle ahead of the first leg of the Champions League quarters, which take place on April 3 and 4, while it will also rule him out Spain's internationals against Germany and Argentina this month.

Barca remain on course for a treble this season, having opened up an eight-point lead at the top of LaLiga and reached the Copa del Rey final against Sevilla next month.