Cavendish fit to race Milan-San Remo despite broken rib

Mark Cavendish has confirmed he will feature at the Milan San-Remo on Saturday despite nursing a broken rib.

The Dimension Data man has endured a difficult start to the new season, after being forced to withdraw from the Abu Dhabi Tour in February due to a crash on the opening stage.

And matters hardly improved at the Tirreno-Adriatico earlier this month, when Cavendish suffered a broken rib and facial injuries in another first-day accident.

But Cavendish, who won the Milan-San Remo in 2009, says the injury - although scuppering his chances of a second title - will not stop him taking part in a race which holds fond memories.

"After crashing in Tirreno I'm obviously not in any sort of condition to win Milan-San Remo", he said.

"But having been able to train enough through the pain over the last few days I feel like I can go in support of my team-mates.

"Milan-San Remo is a race close to my heart and it's a particular style of race that, [by] reminding my body of the rhythm of it this year, will help me to compete for the win in future years."