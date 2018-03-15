News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Tigers open AFL with tough win over Blues
Tigers open season with tough win over Blues

Cavendish fit to race Milan-San Remo despite broken rib

Omnisport
Omnisport /

Mark Cavendish has confirmed he will feature at the Milan San-Remo on Saturday despite nursing a broken rib.

Cavendish fit to race Milan-San Remo despite broken rib

Cavendish fit to race Milan-San Remo despite broken rib

The Dimension Data man has endured a difficult start to the new season, after being forced to withdraw from the Abu Dhabi Tour in February due to a crash on the opening stage.

And matters hardly improved at the Tirreno-Adriatico earlier this month, when Cavendish suffered a broken rib and facial injuries in another first-day accident.

But Cavendish, who won the Milan-San Remo in 2009, says the injury - although scuppering his chances of a second title - will not stop him taking part in a race which holds fond memories.

"After crashing in Tirreno I'm obviously not in any sort of condition to win Milan-San Remo", he said.

"But having been able to train enough through the pain over the last few days I feel like I can go in support of my team-mates.

"Milan-San Remo is a race close to my heart and it's a particular style of race that, [by] reminding my body of the rhythm of it this year, will help me to compete for the win in future years."

Back To Top