Shakhtar Donetsk forward Facundo Ferreyra has apologised for pushing a ball boy during his side's Champions League defeat to Roma, insisting there was no "evil intent".

Shakhtar's Ferreyra apologises for ball boy shove

Roma progressed on the away goals rule after Edin Dzeko's strike earned a 1-0 win at Stadio Olimpico on Tuesday, with Shakhtar having won the first leg 2-1.

Ferreyra pushed a ball boy over the advertising hoardings in his haste to retrieve the ball with 10 minutes remaining, earning a booking and sparking a brief fracas between the teams.

The 27-year-old released a statement via Shakhtar's Twitter account to apologise for his actions.

"I'm really sorry for what happened. That's football, it was a very emotional moment in the match. There was no evil intent on my part," he said.

"I hope the boy, Matteo, is all right now. I would like to once again convey the words of apology to the boy, his family and the club."