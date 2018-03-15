Cricket: South Africa seamer Philander claims Twitter hack after Smith-Rabada post

Vernon Philander claims a Twitter hacker was behind an inflammatory post published from his account regarding Kagiso Rabada and Steve Smith's altercation in the second Test.

Philander claims Twitter hack after Smith-Rabada post

South Africa quick Rabada was given a two-match ban for making inappropriate and deliberate physical contact with Smith after dismissing the Australia captain in Port Elizabeth.

Rabada is appealing the suspension, which would rule him out for the rest of a series currently locked at 1-1, and Philander appeared to pour fuel on the fire with a controversial post which suggested Smith was equally culpable for his part in the coming together.

"Havent [sic] really seen the fotage [sic] of this incident but by the looks of this...Steve Smith gave KG the shoulder," read the upload, alongside a video of the incident.

"He could have avoided any contact but to me he is just as guilty.

"Trying some football skills to get a penalty??? Pity he didnt [sic] dive to top it off."

However, that tweet was subsequently deleted and Philander insisted he had been hacked.

"Good morning all my tweeps. Waking up this morning to alot [sic] of twitter craziness as my [account] got hacked and someone posted a nice little article on my behalf," he wrote.

"Sorry for all the drama or entertainment caused by the looks of it. Have a great day all."