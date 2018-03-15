MotoGP 2018: Can anyone stop Marc Marquez?

Marc Marquez heads into the new MotoGP season as the hot favourite to become a five-time champion after dominating the sport since his debut in 2013.

The Spaniard has been a revelation over the past five years at Repsol Honda, with only the 2015 campaign seeing him fail to finish top of the pile – he came a lowly (for him) third behind Jorge Lorenzo and Valentino Rossi.

He was back on top the following season, and last year Marquez claimed back-to-back titles for the second time in his career as he prevailed in a battle with Andrea Dovizioso.

Dovizioso found pace in his Ducati where new team-mate Lorenzo could not, but it was still insufficient to deny legend-in-the-making Marquez success.

All the usual contenders will line up for the opening race of the season in Qatar on Sunday but can any of them stop the reigning champion? Here we take a look at their chances in 2018.

THE FORMER CHAMPS

Valentino Rossi

If Marquez is a legend in the making, Rossi is already there after winning seven MotoGP titles in his career; the new season with be his 17th in the highest class of racing.

Rossi – whose contract expires at the end of the season – only claimed one race win during the previous campaign, but his nous and experience make him a viable contender for the championship.

A lot will depend on how his Movistar Yamaha performs, because he undoubtedly has the talent to challenge Marquez.

Jorge Lorenzo

Battles between Lorenzo and Marquez were a common sight when the former partnered Rossi at Movistar Yamaha, but his decision to move to Ducati in 2017 backfired.

All too often Lorenzo was off the pace with his new team, but with 12 months of collaboration behind them they could challenge at the front of the grid again.

The three-time champion will hope his previous form in Qatar can give him a head start – he has won at the Losail International Circuit on six occasions, three of which came in the premier class.

THE TEAM-MATE

Dani Pedrosa

With the same power, handling and technology underneath him, Pedrosa has all the tools to push his team-mate across the 19 races – starting in Qatar.

Team orders could hinder his title tilt, though, with Marquez likely to have the first call on any decisions given his standing within the garage.

LAST-SEASON'S RIVALS

Maverick Vinales

Much was expected of Vinales when he swapped Suzuki Ecstar for Movistar Yamaha last season, and in the opening races he delivered, marking himself out as a potential future champion.

Wins in Qatar, Argentina and France saw him become the early pacesetter, however he only claimed four more podiums after that and slipped down to third by the last race in Valencia.

He proved he has the ability for a serious fight with Marquez, though he must improve his consistency to spring a surprise.

Andrea Dovizioso

Speaking of surprises, Dovizioso was just that in 2017 when he established himself as the number one contender, pushing Marquez all the way to the final grand prix.

In his previous nine seasons the Italian had not been a serious title challenger, but while Lorenzo struggled with his Ducati, the 31-year-old thrived.

He finished with six race wins to his name – the most he has recorded in a single season – but now the pressure is on to repeat it, something Dovizioso has never had to deal with before.

THE OUTSIDE BET

Johann Zarco

A rookie in 2017, Johann Zarco raised a few eyebrows with some stunning pace on his Monster Yamaha Tech 3.

Zarco claimed two pole positions – in Assen and Motegi – and only finished outside the top 10 on four occasions, which brought him 174 points and sixth place overall.

If the 27-year-old Frenchman can continue to develop in his second season we could have a shock on our hands.